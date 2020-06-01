Rent Calculator
2859 ROBERT ST
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 10
2859 ROBERT ST
2859 Roberts Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2859 Roberts Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 trailer wall unit for heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have any available units?
2859 ROBERT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2859 ROBERT ST currently offering any rent specials?
2859 ROBERT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 ROBERT ST pet-friendly?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST offer parking?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not offer parking.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have a pool?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not have a pool.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have accessible units?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2859 ROBERT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2859 ROBERT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
