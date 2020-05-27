Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2850 Post Street - 2.
Jacksonville, FL
2850 Post Street - 2
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:04 AM
2850 Post Street - 2
2850 Post St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2850 Post St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs spacious apartment with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Breakfast nook and large living room. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have any available units?
2850 Post Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2850 Post Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Post Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Post Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Post Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
