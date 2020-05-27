All apartments in Jacksonville
2850 Post St · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Post St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs spacious apartment with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Breakfast nook and large living room. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have any available units?
2850 Post Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2850 Post Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Post Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Post Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Post Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Post Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Post Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

