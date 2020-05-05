Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2849 HERSCHEL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2849 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2849 HERSCHEL ST
2849 Herschel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2849 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1BR w GARAGE & water included in rent with a great location on a corner lot.Very convenient to the bus lines, Library and Willowbranch Park. This apartment is upstairs with central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2849 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2849 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2849 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2849 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 2849 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2849 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2849 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2849 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia