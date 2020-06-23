Great apartment close to Avondale, King Street and Five Points. Has two large bedrooms with living room and dining room with hardwood floors through out. Also has a large front porch, Washer and dryer hook ups.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Does 2846 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
