2846 COLLEGE ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Great apartment close to Avondale, King Street and Five Points. Has two large bedrooms with living room and dining room with hardwood floors through out. Also has a large front porch, Washer and dryer hook ups.