Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

2844 ERNEST ST

2844 Ernest Street · (904) 269-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2844 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Not to be missed! Renovated 2 bedroom one bathroom single family home in Cherokee Heights. All new appliances, counter tops and flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors in main living area, ceramic tile flooring in wet area including kitchen and bathroom. Eat in kitchen area, bright and spacious living room, enclosed patio at front with ceramic tile floors, 2 good sized bedrooms. Custom ceramic tile in bathroom with bath//shower combo.Fenced back yard and large garage for storage. Pets limited with approval and $250 non refundable fee.LAUNDRY LOCATED IN DETACHED GARAGE - POWER AND HOT WATER CONNECTEEDWe do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2844 ERNEST ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2844 ERNEST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2844 ERNEST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 ERNEST ST is pet friendly.
Does 2844 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2844 ERNEST ST does offer parking.
Does 2844 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2844 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2844 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2844 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
