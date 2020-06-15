2844 ERNEST ST

Amenities

Not to be missed! Renovated 2 bedroom one bathroom single family home in Cherokee Heights. All new appliances, counter tops and flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors in main living area, ceramic tile flooring in wet area including kitchen and bathroom. Eat in kitchen area, bright and spacious living room, enclosed patio at front with ceramic tile floors, 2 good sized bedrooms. Custom ceramic tile in bathroom with bath//shower combo.Fenced back yard and large garage for storage. Pets limited with approval and $250 non refundable fee.LAUNDRY LOCATED IN DETACHED GARAGE - POWER AND HOT WATER CONNECTEEDWe do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs