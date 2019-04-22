2843 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Riverside. Hard wood floors and central heat and air. Recent renovation throughout with plantation blinds. Washer and dryer included and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
2843 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.