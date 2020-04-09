All apartments in Jacksonville
2843 ST JOHNS AVE
2843 ST JOHNS AVE

2843 Florida Highway 211 · No Longer Available
Location

2843 Florida Highway 211, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Riverside. Hard wood floors and central heat and air. Recent renovation throughout with plantation blinds. Washer and dryer included and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
2843 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 2843 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2843 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE offers parking.
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2843 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
