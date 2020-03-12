Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2839 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2839 ST JOHNS AVE
2839 Saint Johns Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2839 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 in the heart of Riverside with hardwood floors and central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
2839 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 2839 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2839 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2839 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
