2837 PARK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St, past King to apt on the right. 3BR, 1BA, foyer, LR/DR, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), washer/dryer, electric CHA, new ceiling fans, wood floors, tile in bathroom and kitchen, fireplace in LR, totally renovated and freshly painted unit. approx 1300 sf, off street parking. 2 blocks from Park and King, in desirable Historic neighborhood. $1400 sec dep. 1 year lease. May consider pet w/NRPF, outside smoking only. [ATNSLB sh/fm] available 7/1/19