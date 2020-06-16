All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
2835 Safeshelter Drive East
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:40 PM

2835 Safeshelter Drive East

2835 Safeshelter Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Safeshelter Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 1/23/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have any available units?
2835 Safeshelter Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2835 Safeshelter Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Safeshelter Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Safeshelter Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East offer parking?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have a pool?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have accessible units?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Safeshelter Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Safeshelter Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

