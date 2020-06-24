All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2824 FLEMING ST

2824 Fleming Street · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Fleming Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 FLEMING ST have any available units?
2824 FLEMING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 FLEMING ST have?
Some of 2824 FLEMING ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 FLEMING ST currently offering any rent specials?
2824 FLEMING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 FLEMING ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 FLEMING ST is pet friendly.
Does 2824 FLEMING ST offer parking?
Yes, 2824 FLEMING ST offers parking.
Does 2824 FLEMING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 FLEMING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 FLEMING ST have a pool?
No, 2824 FLEMING ST does not have a pool.
Does 2824 FLEMING ST have accessible units?
No, 2824 FLEMING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 FLEMING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 FLEMING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
