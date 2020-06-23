Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2820 Begonia Rd
2820 Begonia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2820 Begonia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice home off Edgewood in the Ribault area of Jacksonville. Large Master and screened back patio. Please call to schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have any available units?
2820 Begonia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2820 Begonia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Begonia Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Begonia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd offer parking?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have a pool?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have accessible units?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Begonia Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Begonia Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
