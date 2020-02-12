Rent Calculator
2819 GREEN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2819 GREEN ST
2819 Green Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2819 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This spacious upstairs 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, central heat and air, and washer / dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2819 GREEN ST have any available units?
2819 GREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2819 GREEN ST have?
Some of 2819 GREEN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2819 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2819 GREEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2819 GREEN ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2819 GREEN ST offer parking?
No, 2819 GREEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 2819 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 2819 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2819 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2819 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
