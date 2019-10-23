All apartments in Jacksonville
2818 FLEMING ST

2818 Fleming Street · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Fleming Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 FLEMING ST have any available units?
2818 FLEMING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 FLEMING ST have?
Some of 2818 FLEMING ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 FLEMING ST currently offering any rent specials?
2818 FLEMING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 FLEMING ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 FLEMING ST is pet friendly.
Does 2818 FLEMING ST offer parking?
Yes, 2818 FLEMING ST offers parking.
Does 2818 FLEMING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 FLEMING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 FLEMING ST have a pool?
No, 2818 FLEMING ST does not have a pool.
Does 2818 FLEMING ST have accessible units?
No, 2818 FLEMING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 FLEMING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 FLEMING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
