2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD
2818 Eagle Preserve Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
2818 Eagle Preserve Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room, etc.... Come see for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have any available units?
2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have?
Some of 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD offer parking?
No, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD has a pool.
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 EAGLE PRESERVE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
