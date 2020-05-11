All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2817 CALLOWAY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2817 CALLOWAY CIR
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

2817 CALLOWAY CIR

2817 Calloway Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2817 Calloway Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Solid concrete block with brick front. Hardwood floors, full size bathroom with tub and shower, nice half bath, large carport and nice fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have any available units?
2817 CALLOWAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have?
Some of 2817 CALLOWAY CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 CALLOWAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2817 CALLOWAY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 CALLOWAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR offers parking.
Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have a pool?
No, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 CALLOWAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 CALLOWAY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia