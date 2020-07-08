All apartments in Jacksonville
2815 JUSTINA RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2815 JUSTINA RD

2815 Justina Road · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Justina Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a large fenced back yard, Carport New Floors new vanities in bathrooms and is located in a great location close to Jacksonville University, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have any available units?
2815 JUSTINA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2815 JUSTINA RD currently offering any rent specials?
2815 JUSTINA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 JUSTINA RD pet-friendly?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD offer parking?
Yes, 2815 JUSTINA RD offers parking.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have a pool?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD does not have a pool.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have accessible units?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 JUSTINA RD does not have units with air conditioning.

