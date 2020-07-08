This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a large fenced back yard, Carport New Floors new vanities in bathrooms and is located in a great location close to Jacksonville University, restaurants and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 JUSTINA RD have any available units?
2815 JUSTINA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.