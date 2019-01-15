All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:25 PM

2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East

2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have any available units?
2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East offer parking?
No, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East has a pool.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have accessible units?
No, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
