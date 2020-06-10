All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2793 MYRA ST

2793 Myra Street · No Longer Available
Location

2793 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 READY TO MOVE INTO!! WOOD FLOORS, HUGE YARD, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, BARS, ENTERTAINMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2793 MYRA ST have any available units?
2793 MYRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2793 MYRA ST have?
Some of 2793 MYRA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2793 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2793 MYRA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2793 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2793 MYRA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2793 MYRA ST offer parking?
No, 2793 MYRA ST does not offer parking.
Does 2793 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2793 MYRA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2793 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 2793 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2793 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 2793 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2793 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2793 MYRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
