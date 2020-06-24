All apartments in Jacksonville
2755 GREEN ST

2755 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
range
refrigerator
Remodeled one bedroom 600 sq ft garage apartment located in Riverside just two blocks from the King Street district. New kitchen, bathroom, tile, carpet and combo W/D. Private courtyard off living room. (RT/PM)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 GREEN ST have any available units?
2755 GREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 GREEN ST have?
Some of 2755 GREEN ST's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2755 GREEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2755 GREEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2755 GREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2755 GREEN ST offers parking.
Does 2755 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 2755 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2755 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2755 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
