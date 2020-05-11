All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

2755 COLLEGE ST

2755 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

2755 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1/1 IN THE HEART OF RIVERSIDE,HARDWOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
2755 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 2755 COLLEGE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2755 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2755 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2755 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
No, 2755 COLLEGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 2755 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 2755 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2755 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 2755 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
