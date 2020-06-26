Rent Calculator
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2754 SANDUSKY AVE W
2754 Sandusky Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2754 Sandusky Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great floor plan for entertaining with nice backyard and deck. LR/DR room combo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have any available units?
2754 SANDUSKY AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have?
Some of 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W currently offering any rent specials?
2754 SANDUSKY AVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W pet-friendly?
No, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W offer parking?
Yes, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W offers parking.
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have a pool?
No, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W does not have a pool.
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have accessible units?
No, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2754 SANDUSKY AVE W has units with dishwashers.
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
