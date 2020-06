Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE 1st FLR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west (or Riverside Ave west), south on King, right on Riverside to3rd building on right -parking in rear - 1 bedroom with large sunroom and laundry hookup, 1 bath, living room, kitchen (R/R), central heat & air, hardwood floors, approx 800 sf,gas, water and sewer included , $1195 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smoking [AVLB pm ENA] #1 available now