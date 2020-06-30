All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2726 MERWYN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2726 MERWYN RD
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM

2726 MERWYN RD

2726 Merwyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2726 Merwyn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPRING PARK SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: head east on Park St, right onto 95 S, merge onto FL-10 E, exit US-90 onto Atlantic Blvd, right onto Spring Park Rd, right onto San Diego Rd, left onto Merwyn Rd, to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances (R/R/MW), newly renovated bathroom, w/d hookups, off street parking, hardwood floors throughout, CHA, large fenced in backyard with patio, lawn service and pest control included in rent, approx 1236 sf, $1095 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, [OV lr&rs] available 3/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 MERWYN RD have any available units?
2726 MERWYN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 MERWYN RD have?
Some of 2726 MERWYN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 MERWYN RD currently offering any rent specials?
2726 MERWYN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 MERWYN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 MERWYN RD is pet friendly.
Does 2726 MERWYN RD offer parking?
Yes, 2726 MERWYN RD offers parking.
Does 2726 MERWYN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 MERWYN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 MERWYN RD have a pool?
No, 2726 MERWYN RD does not have a pool.
Does 2726 MERWYN RD have accessible units?
No, 2726 MERWYN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 MERWYN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 MERWYN RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia