2726 MERWYN RD

SPRING PARK SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: head east on Park St, right onto 95 S, merge onto FL-10 E, exit US-90 onto Atlantic Blvd, right onto Spring Park Rd, right onto San Diego Rd, left onto Merwyn Rd, to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances (R/R/MW), newly renovated bathroom, w/d hookups, off street parking, hardwood floors throughout, CHA, large fenced in backyard with patio, lawn service and pest control included in rent, approx 1236 sf, $1095 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, [OV lr&rs] available 3/1.