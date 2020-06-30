All apartments in Jacksonville
2720 Green Street

2720 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very large 1/1 in Riverside & Pet Friendly! - This super adorable upstairs 1 bedroom offers gleaming wood floors throughout, lots of windows for ample lighting, spacious & flexible living room space, large kitchen with eat in area, and bedroom with ceiling fan+large closet! This apartment is located on the Corner of Green & King St, so you can walk to all the entertainment the King Street District has to offer! OFF Street parking available.

$250 pet fee + $10 pet rent- Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Sorry, no laundry on site.

Call or text Michelle NOW for a tour 904-234-9696!

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
904-234-9696
michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE5595183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Green Street have any available units?
2720 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Green Street have?
Some of 2720 Green Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Green Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Green Street is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Green Street offers parking.
Does 2720 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Green Street have a pool?
No, 2720 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.

