Home
Jacksonville, FL
2719 FAIRFAX ST
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM
2719 FAIRFAX ST
2719 Fairfax Street
No Longer Available
2719 Fairfax Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled downstairs unit. New flooring, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom and kitchen is ready to move in. Security Deposit is $650 Application is $50 per adult. Schedule your showing now.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have any available units?
2719 FAIRFAX ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have?
Some of 2719 FAIRFAX ST's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2719 FAIRFAX ST currently offering any rent specials?
2719 FAIRFAX ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 FAIRFAX ST pet-friendly?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST offer parking?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST does not offer parking.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have a pool?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST does not have a pool.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have accessible units?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 FAIRFAX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 FAIRFAX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
