Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

2716 OAK ST

2716 Oak Street · (904) 705-7154
Location

2716 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE CONDO FOR RENT. ''The Martha Washington''-From Downtown, Park Street West, right on King Street, left on Oak. 2 bedroom, living room/dining room combo, 2.5 baths, kitchen (stainless steel appliances, R,R,DW, MW), hardwood floors and carpet, central heat and air, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, 2 balconies, approximately 1,500 square feet, 2 off-street parking spaces, security system, yard maintenance included in rent, WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, security deposit $1,525, one year lease, cleaning fee, owner may accept pets, no smoking preferred,[AVKLB bk] #5 available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 OAK ST have any available units?
2716 OAK ST has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 OAK ST have?
Some of 2716 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
2716 OAK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 OAK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 OAK ST is pet friendly.
Does 2716 OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 2716 OAK ST does offer parking.
Does 2716 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 2716 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 2716 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 2716 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 OAK ST has units with dishwashers.
