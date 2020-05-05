2716 OAK ST

Amenities
RIVERSIDE CONDO FOR RENT. ''The Martha Washington''-From Downtown, Park Street West, right on King Street, left on Oak. 2 bedroom, living room/dining room combo, 2.5 baths, kitchen (stainless steel appliances, R,R,DW, MW), hardwood floors and carpet, central heat and air, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, 2 balconies, approximately 1,500 square feet, 2 off-street parking spaces, security system, yard maintenance included in rent, WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, security deposit $1,525, one year lease, cleaning fee, owner may accept pets, no smoking preferred,[AVKLB bk] #5 available now