Jacksonville, FL
2715 LANTANA LAKES DR
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

2715 LANTANA LAKES DR

2715 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
REDUCED. ALL ROOMS AND DOORS FRESHLY PAINTED, REPLACED NEW WOOD LOOKING TILED, FULLY EQUIPPED ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ALL NEW BLINDSONLY FOR RENT THIS AREA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have any available units?
2715 LANTANA LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have?
Some of 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2715 LANTANA LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR offer parking?
No, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer parking.
Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have a pool?
Yes, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR has a pool.
Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 LANTANA LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
