Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

271 E 46th St

271 46th St E · No Longer Available
Location

271 46th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: North Shore Elementary
6-8: Matthew Gilbert Middle
9-12: Andrew Jackson High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 E 46th St have any available units?
271 E 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 E 46th St have?
Some of 271 E 46th St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 E 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
271 E 46th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 E 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 271 E 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 271 E 46th St offer parking?
No, 271 E 46th St does not offer parking.
Does 271 E 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 E 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 E 46th St have a pool?
No, 271 E 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 271 E 46th St have accessible units?
No, 271 E 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 271 E 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 E 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.
