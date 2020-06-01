All apartments in Jacksonville
2707 RIPLEY AVE
2707 RIPLEY AVE

2707 Ripley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Ripley Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in historical Spring Park area. Stainless steel appliances, real wood floors, ceramic tile,1 car garage, large back yard fenced in and spacious rooms. Great location! Close to schools, shopping, downtown jacksonville, and military bases. This one is a must see Call today!Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electricWe do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have any available units?
2707 RIPLEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have?
Some of 2707 RIPLEY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 RIPLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2707 RIPLEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 RIPLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2707 RIPLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2707 RIPLEY AVE offers parking.
Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 RIPLEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 2707 RIPLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 2707 RIPLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 RIPLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 RIPLEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
