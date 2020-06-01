2707 RIPLEY AVE

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in historical Spring Park area. Stainless steel appliances, real wood floors, ceramic tile,1 car garage, large back yard fenced in and spacious rooms. Great location! Close to schools, shopping, downtown jacksonville, and military bases. This one is a must see Call today!Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electricWe do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs