Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this super cute completely remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath home. Home features new appliances, central heat/air, dining room, large utility room with w/d connections, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring downstairs, carpeted bedrooms and off street parking. Home is conveniently located to I-95 and downtown. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.