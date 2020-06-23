All apartments in Jacksonville
2706 Lorna Road
2706 Lorna Road

2706 Lorna Road · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Lorna Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,303 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Lorna Road have any available units?
2706 Lorna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Lorna Road have?
Some of 2706 Lorna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Lorna Road currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Lorna Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Lorna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Lorna Road is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Lorna Road offer parking?
No, 2706 Lorna Road does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Lorna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Lorna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Lorna Road have a pool?
No, 2706 Lorna Road does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Lorna Road have accessible units?
No, 2706 Lorna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Lorna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Lorna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
