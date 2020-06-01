Rent Calculator
2702 ROGERO RD
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
2702 ROGERO RD
2702 Rogero Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2702 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Arlington home for Rent . hardwood floors and tile. Modern kitchen with solid surface counters. Modern baths. Great space with a huge fenced back yard. No garage on this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have any available units?
2702 ROGERO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2702 ROGERO RD currently offering any rent specials?
2702 ROGERO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 ROGERO RD pet-friendly?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD offer parking?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not offer parking.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have a pool?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not have a pool.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have accessible units?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 ROGERO RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 ROGERO RD does not have units with air conditioning.
