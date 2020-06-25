Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2682 FAWN POINT DR
2682 FAWN POINT DR
2682 Fawn Point Dr
Report This Listing
Location
2682 Fawn Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One year old home fabulous condition! Forget traffic this listing is located conveniently right next to 295. However is hidden away in a subdivision creating peace and quite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have any available units?
2682 FAWN POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have?
Some of 2682 FAWN POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2682 FAWN POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2682 FAWN POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 FAWN POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR offer parking?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have a pool?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
