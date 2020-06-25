All apartments in Jacksonville
2682 FAWN POINT DR
2682 FAWN POINT DR

2682 Fawn Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Fawn Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
One year old home fabulous condition! Forget traffic this listing is located conveniently right next to 295. However is hidden away in a subdivision creating peace and quite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have any available units?
2682 FAWN POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have?
Some of 2682 FAWN POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 FAWN POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2682 FAWN POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 FAWN POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR offer parking?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have a pool?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 FAWN POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2682 FAWN POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
