Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2678 ERNEST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2678 ERNEST ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2678 ERNEST ST
2678 Ernest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2678 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2nd floor apt features large living room and full size kitchen with beautiful refinished hard wood floor and central HVAC. includes water and sewer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2678 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2678 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2678 ERNEST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2678 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2678 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2678 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia