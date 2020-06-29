All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2678 ERNEST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2678 ERNEST ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

2678 ERNEST ST

2678 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2678 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2nd floor apt features large living room and full size kitchen with beautiful refinished hard wood floor and central HVAC. includes water and sewer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2678 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2678 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2678 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2678 ERNEST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2678 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2678 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2678 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2678 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia