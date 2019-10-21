All apartments in Jacksonville
2675 Skipton Court
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

2675 Skipton Court

2675 Skipton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2675 Skipton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,592 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Skipton Court have any available units?
2675 Skipton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 Skipton Court have?
Some of 2675 Skipton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Skipton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Skipton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Skipton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 Skipton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2675 Skipton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Skipton Court offers parking.
Does 2675 Skipton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 Skipton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Skipton Court have a pool?
No, 2675 Skipton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2675 Skipton Court have accessible units?
No, 2675 Skipton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Skipton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Skipton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
