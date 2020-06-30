Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:27 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR
2673 Caroline Hills Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2673 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft. Tons of upgrades have been done to this home. Enjoy sitting on the screened lanai while drinking your morning coffee. Custom ceramic wood tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have any available units?
2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have?
Some of 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR offer parking?
No, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR does not offer parking.
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have a pool?
No, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2673 CAROLINE HILLS DR has units with dishwashers.
