2671 FORBES ST

Amenities

parking recently renovated range refrigerator

RIVERSIDE (32204) - Renovated Downstairs Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen with NEW Appliances - NEW Ceramic Tile Throughout - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Off Street Parking. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.