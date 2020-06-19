RIVERSIDE (32204) - Renovated Downstairs Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen with NEW Appliances - NEW Ceramic Tile Throughout - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Off Street Parking. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2671 FORBES ST have any available units?
2671 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.