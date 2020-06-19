All apartments in Jacksonville
2671 FORBES ST

2671 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RIVERSIDE (32204) - Renovated Downstairs Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen with NEW Appliances - NEW Ceramic Tile Throughout - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Off Street Parking. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 FORBES ST have any available units?
2671 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 FORBES ST have?
Some of 2671 FORBES ST's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 FORBES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2671 FORBES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 FORBES ST pet-friendly?
No, 2671 FORBES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2671 FORBES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2671 FORBES ST offers parking.
Does 2671 FORBES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 FORBES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 FORBES ST have a pool?
No, 2671 FORBES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2671 FORBES ST have accessible units?
No, 2671 FORBES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 FORBES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 FORBES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
