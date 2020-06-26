All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

2669 ERNEST ST

2669 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Riverside 3/2 single family home. Hardwood floors, central heat and air, and separate dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2669 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2669 ERNEST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2669 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2669 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2669 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2669 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2669 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2669 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2669 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2669 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
