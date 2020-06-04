All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2655 PAUL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2655 PAUL AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2655 PAUL AVE

2655 Paul Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2655 Paul Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 3/2 DWMH. Brand new flooring, plumbing, painted inside and out, new appliances, and there is a large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 PAUL AVE have any available units?
2655 PAUL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2655 PAUL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2655 PAUL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 PAUL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE offer parking?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have a pool?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have accessible units?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia