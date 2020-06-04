Rent Calculator
2655 PAUL AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2655 PAUL AVE
2655 Paul Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2655 Paul Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 3/2 DWMH. Brand new flooring, plumbing, painted inside and out, new appliances, and there is a large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have any available units?
2655 PAUL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2655 PAUL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2655 PAUL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 PAUL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE offer parking?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have a pool?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have accessible units?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 PAUL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 PAUL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
