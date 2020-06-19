Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2650 EMILY LN
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:48 PM
2650 EMILY LN
2650 Emily Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2650 Emily Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Southside. 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Bath with an open floor plan. Large Livingroom and diningroom with tile floors. Large yard with a detach 2 car garage in the rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2650 EMILY LN have any available units?
2650 EMILY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2650 EMILY LN have?
Some of 2650 EMILY LN's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2650 EMILY LN currently offering any rent specials?
2650 EMILY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 EMILY LN pet-friendly?
No, 2650 EMILY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2650 EMILY LN offer parking?
Yes, 2650 EMILY LN offers parking.
Does 2650 EMILY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 EMILY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 EMILY LN have a pool?
No, 2650 EMILY LN does not have a pool.
Does 2650 EMILY LN have accessible units?
No, 2650 EMILY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 EMILY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 EMILY LN has units with dishwashers.
