Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2641 STERN DR S
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:33 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2641 STERN DR S
2641 Stern Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Location
2641 Stern Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice all brick 4 bedroom ranch. 2 car garage,fenced yard w oak tree. Tiled kitchen and baths. Fresh paint, new carpet, rewer roof and AC. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2641 STERN DR S have any available units?
2641 STERN DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2641 STERN DR S have?
Some of 2641 STERN DR S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2641 STERN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
2641 STERN DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 STERN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 2641 STERN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2641 STERN DR S offer parking?
Yes, 2641 STERN DR S offers parking.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have a pool?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not have a pool.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have accessible units?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 STERN DR S has units with dishwashers.
