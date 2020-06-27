All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2641 STERN DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2641 STERN DR S
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:33 PM

2641 STERN DR S

2641 Stern Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2641 Stern Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice all brick 4 bedroom ranch. 2 car garage,fenced yard w oak tree. Tiled kitchen and baths. Fresh paint, new carpet, rewer roof and AC. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 STERN DR S have any available units?
2641 STERN DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 STERN DR S have?
Some of 2641 STERN DR S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 STERN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
2641 STERN DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 STERN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 2641 STERN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2641 STERN DR S offer parking?
Yes, 2641 STERN DR S offers parking.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have a pool?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not have a pool.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have accessible units?
No, 2641 STERN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 STERN DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 STERN DR S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia