Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

2638 EMILY DR

2638 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Emily Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southside (32216) Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home-L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room-New Carpet-CH&A-Kitchen Equipped-Washer/Dryer Hookup-1 Car Garage-Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 EMILY DR have any available units?
2638 EMILY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 EMILY DR have?
Some of 2638 EMILY DR's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 EMILY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2638 EMILY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 EMILY DR pet-friendly?
No, 2638 EMILY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2638 EMILY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2638 EMILY DR offers parking.
Does 2638 EMILY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 EMILY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 EMILY DR have a pool?
No, 2638 EMILY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2638 EMILY DR have accessible units?
No, 2638 EMILY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 EMILY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 EMILY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
