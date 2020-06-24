Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2633 KING LOUIS DR
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2633 KING LOUIS DR
2633 King Louis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2633 King Louis Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have any available units?
2633 KING LOUIS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have?
Some of 2633 KING LOUIS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2633 KING LOUIS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2633 KING LOUIS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 KING LOUIS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2633 KING LOUIS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2633 KING LOUIS DR offers parking.
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 KING LOUIS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have a pool?
No, 2633 KING LOUIS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have accessible units?
No, 2633 KING LOUIS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 KING LOUIS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 KING LOUIS DR has units with dishwashers.
