Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR
2626 Hidden Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2626 Hidden Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wood floors, granite bathroom vanities, washer, dryer separate utility room. Kitchen and living area walls fresh paint light grey color.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have any available units?
2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Amenities section
.
Is 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have a pool?
No, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
