Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN
2622 Sunrise Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2622 Sunrise Ridge Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient to 295. Has manicured lawn and screened in patio. Split floor plan and master bedroom has garden tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have any available units?
2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have?
Some of 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN offers parking.
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have a pool?
No, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 SUNRISE RIDGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia