2617 Wylene Street

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home featuring hard wood floors, large eat in kitchen, utility room, nice size bedrooms and outside storage shed. Recently updated, this home features fresh paint, Central/Heating Air and vinyl plank flooring. Conveniently located to Edward Waters College, Grand Park Career Center School, downtown and minutes from I-10 and I 95.
Management Jax LLC
(904) 528-8276
