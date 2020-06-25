All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

2617 Wylene Street

2617 Wylene Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Wylene Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home featuring hard wood floors, large eat in kitchen, utility room, nice size bedrooms and outside storage shed. Recently updated, this home features fresh paint, Central/Heating Air and vinyl plank flooring. Conveniently located to Edward Waters College, Grand Park Career Center School, downtown and minutes from I-10 and I 95.

Call to request your showing today,
Management Jax LLC
(904) 528-8276
941 SQ FT 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home located in Grand Park Subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Wylene Street have any available units?
2617 Wylene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Wylene Street have?
Some of 2617 Wylene Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Wylene Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Wylene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Wylene Street pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Wylene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2617 Wylene Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Wylene Street offers parking.
Does 2617 Wylene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Wylene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Wylene Street have a pool?
No, 2617 Wylene Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Wylene Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 Wylene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Wylene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Wylene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
