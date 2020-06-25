2615 Gaillardia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Residential - This three bedroom two bath home is located near elementary, middle and high schools. Shopping centers nearby and close to downtown. There is a spacious bonus room on the back. Washer/dryer hook-ups
(RLNE5009074)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have any available units?
2615 Gaillardia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.