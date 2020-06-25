All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2615 Gaillardia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2615 Gaillardia Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2615 Gaillardia Road

2615 Gaillardia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2615 Gaillardia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Residential - This three bedroom two bath home is located near elementary, middle and high schools. Shopping centers nearby and close to downtown. There is a spacious bonus room on the back. Washer/dryer hook-ups

(RLNE5009074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have any available units?
2615 Gaillardia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2615 Gaillardia Road currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Gaillardia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Gaillardia Road pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road offer parking?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have a pool?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have accessible units?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Gaillardia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Gaillardia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia