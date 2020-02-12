Rent Calculator
2613 Lowell Avenue
2613 Lowell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2613 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super cute Paxton 1 bedroom house. Yard is completely fenced front and back. Includes huge indoor laundry room, stove, fridge and central heat & AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
2613 Lowell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2613 Lowell Avenue have?
Some of 2613 Lowell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2613 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Lowell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
