Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
261 East 4th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
261 East 4th Street
261 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
261 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 261 East 4th Street have any available units?
261 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 261 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 261 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
