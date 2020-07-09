All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 261 East 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
261 East 4th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 PM

261 East 4th Street

261 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

261 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 East 4th Street have any available units?
261 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 261 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 261 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 East 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia